Second-Alarm Fire Reported At Baldwin Park Regency Inn

Manson Scores Lone Goal As Ducks Shut Out Kings 1-0 Josh Manson scored his second goal of the season, John Gibson stopped 24 shots for his 10th career shutout and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 on Sunday night.

