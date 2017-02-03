Rank the Players: Five and Out
The caption sounds negative, but I swear it isn't! Yes, the Caps were also on a back-to-back, but they were at home, carrying the league's best record, and starting a fresh goaltender. Even with the 5-0 defeat, someone must have acquitted themselves well, right? Tell us with your votes! Five wins in a row, but five goals against on the fifth of February have put that to bed.
