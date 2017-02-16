Ralph Strangis Will Announce Remaining February Games in Place of Bob Miller

Ralph Strangis, the longtime Dallas Stars broadcaster who covered a few of LA's road games this season, will be in the booth with Jim Fox for the rest of the Kings' February games. His first four games were part of scheduled rest for Bob Miller, but after Miller suffered a stroke prior to the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, Strangis was called back into action on January 31 for the Kings' game in Arizona.

