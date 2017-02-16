Ralph Strangis Will Announce Remaining February Games in Place of Bob Miller
Ralph Strangis, the longtime Dallas Stars broadcaster who covered a few of LA's road games this season, will be in the booth with Jim Fox for the rest of the Kings' February games. His first four games were part of scheduled rest for Bob Miller, but after Miller suffered a stroke prior to the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, Strangis was called back into action on January 31 for the Kings' game in Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewels From The Crown.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC