Puck is no longer stopping at Kings goaltender Peter Budaj

Kings goaltender Peter Budaj gives up a goal during a game against the Florida Panthers on Feb. 9. Peter Budaj grabbed a plate of food and made his way down a hallway at the Kings ' El Segundo practice facility Friday when Coach Darryl Sutter reached out and gave his goaltender a friendly pat on the back. Budaj has allowed 17 goals in his last four starts, three of which the Kings have lost.

