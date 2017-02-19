Panthers in playoff position after 3-2 win over Kings
Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal 15 seconds into the third period, Roberto Luongo made 33 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 for their fourth straight win Panthers in playoff position after 3-2 win over Kings Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal 15 seconds into the third period, Roberto Luongo made 33 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 for their fourth straight win Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lvqawR Florida Panthers right winger Jaromir Jagr skates past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
