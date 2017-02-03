Ortiz scores 17, No. 18 Oklahoma women top Oklahoma St.

The Ball High Lady Tors showed tons of hustle and heart and got a valiant effort from junior forward Nina Kovach, but it wasn't enough for the shorthanded squad to overcome the Manvel Lady Mavericks, who clinched the District 23-5A championship in Friday's 48-38 win. In a three-way tie for the fourth place playoff spot in District 24-6A entering Friday's game, the Friendswood Mustangs grinded out a hard-fought victory, getting clutch baskets late to defeat the Clear Creek Wildcats, 51-48.

