Ortiz scores 17, No. 18 Oklahoma women top Oklahoma St.
The Ball High Lady Tors showed tons of hustle and heart and got a valiant effort from junior forward Nina Kovach, but it wasn't enough for the shorthanded squad to overcome the Manvel Lady Mavericks, who clinched the District 23-5A championship in Friday's 48-38 win. In a three-way tie for the fourth place playoff spot in District 24-6A entering Friday's game, the Friendswood Mustangs grinded out a hard-fought victory, getting clutch baskets late to defeat the Clear Creek Wildcats, 51-48.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC