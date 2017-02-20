Off Day Watch, 2/2: Budaj and Other Workhorses
Checking the goalie stats lately has been fun, primarily because Peter Budaj continues to inch up the rankings in everything from wins, to save percentage, to shutouts, where he now is tied for the league lead with Braden Holtby. To really emphasize how weird this season has been, though, look at minutes played.
