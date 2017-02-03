NHL's meeting with IOC, IIHF a positive sign for '18 Olympics participation

The meeting everyone was waiting for finally took place Friday in midtown Manhattan.Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, and Rene Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players Association head Donald Fehr in the hopes of getting the league to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.No decisions came out of the 90-minute meeting. But all signs point to a willingness to make a deal.

