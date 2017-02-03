NHL's meeting with IOC, IIHF a positi...

NHL's meeting with IOC, IIHF a positive sign for '18 Olympics participation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

The meeting everyone was waiting for finally took place Friday in midtown Manhattan.Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, and Rene Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players Association head Donald Fehr in the hopes of getting the league to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.No decisions came out of the 90-minute meeting. But all signs point to a willingness to make a deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,958 • Total comments across all topics: 278,582,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC