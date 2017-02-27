NHL trades based on playoff success are on the rise

In this June 10, 2015, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks' Kimmo Timonen, of Finland, hoists the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series in Chicago. When the Chicago Blackhawks won it all in 2015, they didn't mind sending an extra second-round pick to the Flyers for Kimmo Timonen for reaching the Cup Final and the defenseman playing in at least half their games.

