NHL Trade Rumors: Should the Kings Even Consider Trading Alec Martinez?
Assuming Kings protect 7 fwds, 3 D and 1 G, likely looking at: Kopitar Carter Toffoli Pearson Dowd Lewis Doughty Muzzin + 3/24/27 Given that Jeff Zatkoff was signed with an eye towards the expansion draft this summer, trading Martinez might be a move to get something instead of nothing. But before we get into that, let's talk numbers.
