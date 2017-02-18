New York Rangers: Deal Brewing with the Los Angeles Kings?
In the short weeks leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline, scouts from the Rangers watched both the Los Angeles Kings and their AHL team. No reports have come out regarding an offer or any specific players.
