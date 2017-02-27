Minnesota Wild Go All In Acquiring Hanzal in Trade

The Minnesota Wild made it clear Sunday that they were ready to go all in and make a run for the Stanley Cup by making a trade with the Arizona Coyotes for veteran center Martin Hanzal. According to the official statement on NHL.com , the trade sent Martin Hanzal , Ryan White , and a 2017 fourth-round entry draft pick to the State of Hockey in exchange for Minnesota's 2017 entry draft first-round pick, second-round pick in 2018, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2019's draft.

