Man Shot And Killed In Middle Of Duarte Street

Panthers In Playoff Position After 3-2 Win Over Kings Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal 15 seconds into the third period, Roberto Luongo made 33 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

