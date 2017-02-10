Los Angeles Kings Jeff Carter Makes Compelling Case for Hart Trophy

Jeff Carter has basically carried the entire offense of the Los Angeles Kings this season, and given the fact that only Sidney Crosby has more goals than Carter this season, it might be time to start having some serious discussions about Carter's viability to win the Hart Memorial Trophy. ESPN has an article where Craig Custance speaks up about why Carter deserves more MVP hype than he has gotten up to this point.

