Los Angeles Kings Broadcaster Bob Miller Leaves Hospital

Legendary Los Angeles Kings play-by-play announcer Bob Miller has left the hospital and apparently even watched the Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche. The team announced that Miller is now at home, and it was pretty special that the Kings were able to give him such a solid performance on that encouraging day.

