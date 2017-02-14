Los Angeles Kings Being Mentioned in ...

Los Angeles Kings Being Mentioned in Matt Duchene Rumors

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Rink Royalty

I always tell myself to approach the trade deadline with tempered expectations, just because the disappointment of not making a heralded move is so deflating, especially when a team has specific needs to address. However, with the Colorado Avalanche potentially conducting a fire sale and the Los Angeles Kings in need of a scoring forward, my imagination is running wild with the possibility that Matt Duchene could be sent to Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rink Royalty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Mon Phartacus 2
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC