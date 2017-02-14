Los Angeles Kings Being Mentioned in Matt Duchene Rumors
I always tell myself to approach the trade deadline with tempered expectations, just because the disappointment of not making a heralded move is so deflating, especially when a team has specific needs to address. However, with the Colorado Avalanche potentially conducting a fire sale and the Los Angeles Kings in need of a scoring forward, my imagination is running wild with the possibility that Matt Duchene could be sent to Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rink Royalty.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC