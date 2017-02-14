Los Angeles Kings are expected to cal...

Los Angeles Kings are expected to call up top forward prospect Adrian Kempe

5 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Kings Coach Darryl Sutter watches the action from the bench during the third period of a game against the Capitols on Feb. 5. Kings Coach Darryl Sutter watches the action from the bench during the third period of a game against the Capitols on Feb. 5. Their first-round pick from 2014 has spent two seasons with Ontario of the American Hockey League and has yet to make his NHL debut. The Kings concluded their bye week Tuesday and next play Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes at Staples Center .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Chicago, IL

