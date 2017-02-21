Lightning trade Ben Bishop to Los Angeles Kings
Bishop has been with the Bolts since 2013 and helped lead them to the Stanley Cup Final in 2015 and to the Eastern Conference Final in 2016. With the expansion draft looming after the season, the Lightning could only protect one goalie.
