LA Kings TV announcer Bob Miller still out after mild stroke

LOS ANGELES - Bob Miller, the Hall of Fame television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, will miss another seven games while he continues recuperating from a mild stroke he suffered last month.

