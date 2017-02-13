Bob Miller, the Hall of Fame television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, will miss another seven games while he continues recuperating from a mild stroke he suffered last month LA Kings TV announcer Bob Miller still out after mild stroke Bob Miller, the Hall of Fame television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, will miss another seven games while he continues recuperating from a mild stroke he suffered last month Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kDu7wx LOS ANGELES - Bob Miller, the Hall of Fame television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, will miss another seven games while he continues recuperating from a mild stroke he suffered last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.