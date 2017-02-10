Kings waive goalie Zatkoff, await Qui...

Kings waive goalie Zatkoff, await Quicka s return

15 hrs ago

Jonathan Quick is expected back in goal sooner rather than later, although it remains to be determined when he can play for the first time since injuring his groin during the first period of the Kings' season-opening game Oct. 12 at San Jose. Kings general manager Dean Lombardi isn't waiting around to bolster his depth in net, however.

Chicago, IL

