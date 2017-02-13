Kings waive former Shark winger Devin...

Kings waive former Shark winger Devin Setoguchi

The Kings placed Devin Setoguchi on waivers Sunday, ending what has been one of the nicer stories of the 2016-17 season. Setoguchi has 12 points in 45 games in a comeback season that saw him rebound from personal lows to get back into the NHL.

