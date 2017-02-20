Kings' Jeff Carter delivers in overtime for a 1-0 victory over the Flyers
Kings center Jeff Carter is congratulated by teammates Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar after scoring the winning goal against the Flyers and Dale Weise, left. Kings center Jeff Carter is congratulated by teammates Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar after scoring the winning goal against the Flyers and Dale Weise, left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC