Jonathan Quick returns to spark Kings to 4-1 win over Ducks

Jonathan Quick made 32 saves in his return from a groin injury, and Tyler Toffoli scored two of Los Angeles' four third-period goals in a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Quick missed 59 games after injuring the groin in the first period of the season opener Oct. 12 against San Jose, and his return was complimented by a timely end to Los Angeles' recent offensive power outage.

