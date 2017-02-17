John Gibson, Ducks shut out Kings
Anaheim's Josh Manson scored his second goal of the season, John Gibson stopped 24 shots for his 10th career shutout and the Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 in Anaheim on Sunday night. The Ducks have won two of three games against the Kings this season, with Gibson recording shutouts in both Anaheim victories.
