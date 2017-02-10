Jewelcast, Episode 3.5: Flying High and Flying Low
Last year, the Ducks continued their regular season dominance of the Pacific Division by nipping the Kings at the finish line, by one point. Odds are, it isn't going to be that close this year between the two; while the Ducks are five points out of the division lead, the Kings are fifteen out, and fighting just to make the playoffs.
