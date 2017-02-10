If I Told You In September

If I Told You In September

Jeff Carter would lead his team and the NHL in game winning goals, including one third of the tallies for the Kings three of the top five rookies in the NHL in scoring would all play on one team: Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander Peter Budaj would have his best career save percentage, the Kings in a playoff position, 26 wins, and the lead in shutouts. two goalies would hold 30 win seasons, Devan Dubnyk and Sergei Bobrovsky, in less than 45 games played and also both be in the top 5 in total saves.

