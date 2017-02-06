Helene Elliott: What we learned in the NHL last week

Kings goalie Peter Budaj makes a save as teammate Alec Martinez looks to clear on Jan. 31. The St. Louis Blues were stuck in transition from being a physically punishing team to emphasizing skill when they fired Coach Ken Hitchcock last week and promoted Mike Yeo from coach-in-waiting. Their biggest problem has been weak goaltending, and they asked future Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur - their assistant general manager - to work with their goalies.

