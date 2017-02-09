Game Day Watch, 2/9: Los Angeles Kings @ Florida Panthers
LA has won 12 of their last 14 games against Florida, and the Panthers are not in the playoffs as of today, so it's a potential rebound opportunity. But Florida's problem isn't their defense, which is in the top half of the league and better than Tampa's or Philly's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewels From The Crown.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC