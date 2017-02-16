Game Day Watch, 2/16: Arizona Coyotes @ Los Angeles Kings

Game Time: 7:30 PM Pacific TV: Fox Sports West Radio: KABC AM 790 Stream: Fox Sports Go if you're a Kings fan: We're back from the bye week, which has been bad news for NHL teams so far... Small sample alert: teams have a 3-7-1 record and minus-13 goal dif in 1st game coming off bye week. ... but it's an appealing matchup for the Kings, who have won two one-goal games in Arizona this season and now get a shot at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewels From The Crown.