Feb 5, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals goalie Philipp Grubauer makes a save on Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown as Capitals right wing, and FanDuel NHL stud, Brett Connolly defends in the first period at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports FanDuel NHL: February 11 is a daily fantasy sports column focusing on the best FanDuel NHL player and value options for your daily lineups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fantasy CPR.