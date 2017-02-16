Coyotes recall goalie Langhamer on emergency basis
The Arizona Coyotes recalled goalie Marek Langhamer on an emergency basis from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday before their game against the Los Angeles Kings Coyotes recall goalie Langhamer on emergency basis The Arizona Coyotes recalled goalie Marek Langhamer on an emergency basis from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday before their game against the Los Angeles Kings Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lnIn00 LOS ANGELES - The Arizona Coyotes recalled goalie Marek Langhamer on an emergency basis from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday before their game against the Los Angeles Kings.
