Carter Nets 4 Points As Kings Beat Panthers, 6-3, To End Drought

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Study: L.A. Is 1 Of Top 3 Metro Areas With Most Unauthorized Immigrants The study estimated there were 11.1 million immigrants living in America illegally in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.