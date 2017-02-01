Carter leads surging LA Kings' 5-0 rout of woeful Avalanche
After so many nights of offensive struggle this season, the Los Angeles Kings scored on their opening shift and never let up on the woeful Colorado Avalanche. Jeff Carter scored two goals and Peter Budaj earned his sixth shutout of the season in the Kings' fourth consecutive victory, 5-0 over Colorado on Wednesday night.
