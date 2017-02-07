Bishop, Kucherov help Lightning beat ...

Bishop, Kucherov help Lightning beat Kings 5-0

Bishop made 28 saves, Nikita Kucherov scored twice during a three-goal second period and the Lightning blanked the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay, which won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 20-22, also got goals from Jonathan Drouin, Gabriel Dumont and Braydon Coburn.

