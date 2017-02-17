Andrew Cogliano, Ryan Kesler, Jakob Silfverberg reunited on line against Kings

ANAHEIM In times when solutions can be hard to come by to address a team's problems, Ducks coach Randy Carlyle has one he can always turn back to for comfort. Breaking up the highly effective trio of Andrew Cogliano, Ryan Kesler and Jakob Silfverberg didn't last long as the three were reunited during Friday's loss at Florida and once again started as a regular unit on Sunday against the Kings.

