A Los Angeles Kings Jersey Appeared i...

A Los Angeles Kings Jersey Appeared in the Crowd at Last Night's Grammy Awards

Did you watch the Grammy Awards yesterday? Or, more likely, did you just watch everything BeyoncA© did? If so, you might have noticed something interesting when the camera cut to BeyoncA©'s section during the ceremony: a Los Angeles Kings jersey. we don't own the Grammy Awards or BeyoncA©, so view this moment in the ceremony at the link above! A whole lot of people on Twitter did, naturally, raising the question: who was this mystery man? Needless to say, I'd never seen a Kings jersey at a major awards show, and we probably won't until Gene Hackman wins Best Actor at the 2021 Academy Awards, for his dramatic return to the screen in Fly at 11: The Darryl Sutter Story.

