With All-Star break over, Kings resume their season-long playoff hunt

Kings defenseman Alec Martinez, left, goes after the puck against Tampa Bay left wing Jonathan Drouin on Jan. 16. The All-Star break is often seen as the point when NHL teams catch their collective breath and return to make a final push to the playoffs. But for the Kings , who are a point behind Calgary for the second West wild card spot and have three games in hand on the Flames , competition for a postseason spot has been going on for quite a while.

