Why John Hynes pulled goalie Cory Schneider after 1st period vs. Kings
Goalie Cory Schneider didn't last long on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, surrendering three goals in 20 minutes before being pulled for Keith Kinkaid at the start of the second period. Kinkaid didn't allow another goal on the 13 shots he faced, but the Devils fell, 3-1 , for their fifth straight home loss.
