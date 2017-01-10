Vanek, Coreau power Red Wings past Ki...

Vanek, Coreau power Red Wings past Kings 4-0

10 hrs ago

Thomas Vanek scored twice during a three-goal first period, Jared Coreau stopped 34 shots for his first career shutout and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday night. Andreas Athanasiou also scored in the first period, and Coreau turned away Tanner Pearson on a penalty shot during the opening frame.

