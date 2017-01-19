The Kings need more from their 'top guys'
In the wake of last night's 3-2 loss to the Sharks, the Kings' head coach was no doubt referring to the likes of Anze Kopitar and Marian Gaborik , each of whom has just four goals this season. Though Gaborik did manage to score last night, Kopitar didn't.
