The Daily Chum: Brent Burns took over another game in Wednesday's win

Brent Burns scored his 19th goal on Wednesday to continue a historic scoring pace in San Jose's 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The goal moved Burns' points per game up to 1.02, good enough for fifth in the NHL, right behind Nikita Kucherov, and well above Victor Hedman's 0.86 per game as the second-highest scoring defender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.