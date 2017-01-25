While a few Sun Belt teams are still struggling to keep pace with franchises in more traditional markets, the Kings and Ducks have solid ownership and thriving fan bases, partly because nothing sells a sport like a winning record SoCal punctuates its hockey renaissance with All-Star Game While a few Sun Belt teams are still struggling to keep pace with franchises in more traditional markets, the Kings and Ducks have solid ownership and thriving fan bases, partly because nothing sells a sport like a winning record Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2joOPBW Los Angeles Kings players celebrate a goal by Anze Kopitar , of Slovenia, against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Newark, N.J. LOS ANGELES - Jari Kurri arrived in Los Angeles 26 years ago, just in time to join Wayne Gretzky and Luc Robitaille in propelling ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.