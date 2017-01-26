Simmonds, not McDavid, gets storybook...

Simmonds, not McDavid, gets storybook ending in NHL all-star game

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Connor McDavid didn't get the storybook ending in his first NHL all-star game but Wayne Simmonds certainly did. Simmonds scored the winning goal and was named MVP in the final of the all-star tournament, leading the Metropolitan division all-stars over the McDavid-led pack from the Pacific.

Chicago, IL

