Sharks looking for response in Tuesday's rematch with Kings

Defenseman Mirco Mueller will make his NHL season debut Tuesday night at SAP Center as the Sharks face the Los Angeles Kings in what should be another lively affair between the two California rivals. Mueller, who was recalled on Monday, will likely be paired with Dylan DeMelo as the Sharks look get a measure of redemption after Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kings at Staples Center.

