San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings...

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview

The San Jose Sharks have dropped consecutive games to the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since 2015 and will attempt to end that skid on Wednesday as small -114 road underdogs at The Kings have won the past two meetings in the Pacific Division rivalry after losing seven of the previous eight, including dropping four of five in last year's playoff matchup. The Sharks have won 11 of 19 meetings since blowing a 3-0 lead to Los Angeles in the first round of the 2014 postseason.

