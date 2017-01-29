San Jose Sharks: Undrafted Martin Jones now All-Star
The San Jose Sharks' goalie, Martin Jones, has gone from undrafted goalie all the way to fan favorite and All-Star. The Los Angles Kings originally signed Jones and as he started to steal games, other teams became interested.
