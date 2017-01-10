Purcell's 'too good for the American ...

Purcell's 'too good for the American League' - could trade be coming?

Wednesday

Another name to keep an eye on as the Mar. 1 trade deadline draws closer - L.A. Kings forward Teddy Purcell. A veteran of over 500 big league contests, Purcell signed with the Kings this offseason but lasted just 12 games before getting waived, and was sent to the minors.

Chicago, IL

