Preview: Jets at Kings
The Los Angeles Kings look to build off perhaps their best performance in the last three weeks when they host the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Los Angeles, which holds down the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, improved to 2-2 on their seven-game homestand with a 5-1 triumph against St. Louis on Thursday as Jeff Carter remained hot.
