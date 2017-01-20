Pearson gets OT winner in LA Kings' 4-3 victory over Wild

Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter, right, celebrates with defenseman Jake Muzzin after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. less Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter, right, celebrates with defenseman Jake Muzzin after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 7, ... more Minnesota Wild center Charlie Coyle, left, scores past Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj, right, as defenseman Derek Forbort looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.