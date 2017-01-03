Patrick Kane channels his inner Tony ...

Patrick Kane channels his inner Tony Montana for NHL All-Star Game bit

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane wasn't voted as a captain for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game , but he's still getting in on the fun. The league went Hollywood-style for a new commercial advertising the big weekend in Los Angeles, and some different NHL stars offered up their "acting skills" for it.

Chicago, IL

